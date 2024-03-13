ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 429 Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. This playthrough is the HD version on the Nintendo Wii U and doesn’t have all those motion controls getting in its way. Until the Wii U remake, you could only play Twilight Princess with Wiimotes and motion controls. During the last Twilight Princess episode, we were introduced to the main characters of the story.

We also we transported to the Twilight Realm and came face to face with Princess Zelda. We should be making our way to the Forest Temple next. I didn’t remember how slow the story progressed in Twilight Princess but that isn’t going to stop my enjoyment. In terms of graphics, Twilight Princess could be in my top five Zelda games. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

The Forest Temple shouldn't be too bad, right?

