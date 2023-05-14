The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom voice actors & cast Discover every voice actor and the character they portray in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It takes many talented people to bring a game like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to life. Voice actors and other cast members are part of this team, providing the characters we all know and love with voices that lift the experience. Below we’ve collected all of the voice actors and cast in Tears of the Kingdom. Does a character’s voice sound familiar? Check the list below to learn more about the actor!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom voice actors

There are a whole lot of talented voice actors in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While some names will be familiar as returning cast, there are some new faces that might be familiar for other reasons. Below is a list of all known voice actors and the role they play as well as some speculative entries that may be present. Continue to check back with us as we update this over time.

Princess Zelda – Patricia Summersett

Princess Zelda voiced by Patricia Summersett

Princess Zelda is voiced by Patricia Summersett, reprising her role as the titular character. Summersett has voiced the princess in the previous game, Breath of the Wild, as well as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Beyond Zelda titles, she’s also worked on Deceive Inc, Horizon Forbidden West, and a host of television shows and movies.

Ganondorf – Matthew Mercer

Ganondorf voiced by Matthew Mercer

Ganondorf is voiced by Matthew Mercer in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Mercer is most likely recognized as the host of Critical Role, a show following the adventures of D&D campaigns. He also has credits in the recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Return to Monkey Island, and even Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Link – Kengo Takanashi

Link voiced by Kengo Takanashi

Though not officially announced, Kengo Takanashi is rumored to be returning to the role of Link, the Hero of Time and main protagonist of Tears of the Kingdom. Takanashi has voiced link since Breath of the Wild including the character’s appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Tarin – Rob Riddell

Tarin voiced by Rob Riddell

IMDB has listed Rob Riddell as the voice of Tarin, a character who hasn’t appeared in a Zelda game for quite a while. Riddell has previous experience in the podcast series Tattered Tales: Audio Drama as well as TV series like Dirty Roomies, When Sharks Attack, and The Dukes of Hazzard.

Princess Mipha – Amelia Gotham

Princess Mipha voiced by Amelia Gotham

Princess Mipha was voiced by Amelia Gotham in Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. While her appearance in Tears of the Kingdom has not been confirmed,

Riju – Elizabeth Maxwell

Riju voiced by Elizabeth Maxwell

Though not confirmed, there’s a good chance that Elizabeth Maxwell voices Riju in the latest Zelda title. Riju is the Gerudo chief that Maxwell voiced in both Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Sidon – Jamie Mortellaro

Sideon voiced by Jamie Mortellaro

The return of Sidon in Tears of the Kingdom suggests that the character could likely be voiced by Jamie Mortellaro. Also known as James, Mortellaro has several video game credits as voice direction, including the critically acclaimed God of War Ragnarok.

Tulin – Cristina Vee

Tulin voiced by Cristina Vee

Tulin has been confirmed as appearing in Tears of the Kingdom which means we could be seeing Cristina Vee return to voice the character. Vee has a laundry list of video game credits including Cheezer in Bugsnax, Bennett and Xingqui in Genshin Impact, various voices in Fallout 76: Wastelanders and much more.

Teba – Sean Chiplock

Teba voiced by Sean Chiplock

Because Tulin is returning, there’s a good chance players will also see Teba. Seasn Chiplock has voiced Teba in the past, so it’s likely he’ll return to voice the character in Tears of the Kingdom. Chiplock has a lot of credits in anime, film, and video games including Demon Slayer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Genshin Impact, Catherine: Full Body, and more.

Daruk &Yunobo – Joe Hernandez

Daruk and Yunobo voiced by Joe Hernandez

Joe Hernandez has voiced by Daruk and Yunobo in previous Zelda titles, so players are anticipating hearing his voice again. Hernandez has appeared in several games including Octopath Traveler 2, The Callisto Protocol, Stains Row, and Kingdom Hearts 3.

There you have it, all of the voice actors in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the characters they play. Stop by our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide for everything you need to know about adventuring across Hyrule and our Tears of the Kingdom page for the latest news and more.