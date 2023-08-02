New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Checking out the latest PDP Legend of Zelda controllers

PDP has a fresh line of Nintendo Switch controllers aimed specifically at The Legend of Zelda aficionados.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Many Nintendo Switch owners have undoubtedly been diving into the depths or soaring into the skies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Some may be looking for a new controller to take for their journey into Hyrule. Fortunately, the folks at PDP look to have just what Zelda fans are seeking out.

PDP's Nintendo Switch Sheikah Shoot Rematch Glow wired controller is what we're looking at for one of our latest Shorts. This USB controller features everything in a standard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, along with a few extras. There are programmable back paddles that allow for customized gameplay and a glow-in-the-dark feature for those who love to play with the lights off. The 10-foot cable ensures that there's ample space to play.

Those interested in checking out more about the Nintendo Switch Sheikah Shoot Rematch Glow wired controller can visit the PDP website. For more Shorts like this one, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

