Checking out the latest PDP Legend of Zelda controllers PDP has a fresh line of Nintendo Switch controllers aimed specifically at The Legend of Zelda aficionados.

Many Nintendo Switch owners have undoubtedly been diving into the depths or soaring into the skies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Some may be looking for a new controller to take for their journey into Hyrule. Fortunately, the folks at PDP look to have just what Zelda fans are seeking out.

PDP's Nintendo Switch Sheikah Shoot Rematch Glow wired controller is what we're looking at for one of our latest Shorts. This USB controller features everything in a standard Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, along with a few extras. There are programmable back paddles that allow for customized gameplay and a glow-in-the-dark feature for those who love to play with the lights off. The 10-foot cable ensures that there's ample space to play.

Those interested in checking out more about the Nintendo Switch Sheikah Shoot Rematch Glow wired controller can visit the PDP website.