Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom easily made Twitch's top 10 most viewed games in May Nintendo's latest Zelda adventure had no problem securing a spot on Twitch's top 10 topics in May, garnering over 37 million hours in viewership.

It’s not often that a single-player game makes it into Twitch’s top 10 most-viewed topics in a month, but many would argue that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no regular game. According to StreamElements’ State of the Stream report for May 2023, Tears of the Kingdom garnered tens of millions of hours of viewership after its launch, easily planting its flag in Twitch’s top 10 for the month.

StreamElements launched its State of the Stream report for May 2023 with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg on June 21, 2023. According to the report, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom managed to gather over 37 million hours of viewership in May, putting it in the top 10 most-watched topics on Twitch for the month. It wasn’t even that far behind the number 9 spot, which was Apex Legends at 39 million. It also could have been higher on the list if World of Warcraft hadn’t had a breakout month on the back of the Embers of Neltharion patch for the Dragonflight expansion, ending up with 52 million hours viewed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom broke into Twitch's top 10 most-viewed topics for May 2023 with over 37 million hours viewed.

Source: StreamElements

Source: StreamElements

As mentioned prior, it’s quite out of the ordinary for a single-player game to end up in Twitch’s top 10 as the list is usually filled with live service games, especially based on their various major events, such as WoW’s major patch. WoW saw a 132 percent increase in viewership on the back of the Embers of Neltharion patch.

Nonetheless, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was a much-anticipated game and ended living up to most of the hype for it over the last few years we’ve known it was in development. From the main adventure to the vibrant characters to interesting locales like the Depths, it’s just plain good.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Tears of the Kingdom can keep its steam, especially with Diablo 4 now released and available to play. Stay tuned as we continue to cover more State of the Stream reports from StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg. You can also get all the info you need to compliment your adventures in Tears of the Kingdom via our strategy guide.