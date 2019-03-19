Killing Floor 2 dreams up Neon Nightmares update today
Killing Floor 2 is getting a little more colorful with today's Neon Nightmares update.
Jump into Killing Floor 2 for a swath of new content you'll want to dig into all summer long.
Pick up Killing Floor: Double Feature as a PlayStation 4 exclusive when it officially launches this May.
How am I doing today, Gary Busey? Find out when the long-time Hollywood actor joins the Killing Floor 2 roster for the holidays.
Halloween is around the corner and Killing Floor 2 is celebrating with its latest seasonal event.
Lots of zeds out there are ripe for the killin'.
We recap all of the biggest highlights from the PC Gaming Show E3 2018 presentation, including Stormland, Maneater, Sable, The Forgotten City, and more.
The folks at Tripwire took to the PC Gaming Show to unveil the latest content for Killing Floor 2 plus a world exclusive reveal of new title Maneater.
The popular sequel will offer some exclusive content for the new version of the game.
Subscribers will be able to wipe the floor with zombies in Killing Floor 2, as well.