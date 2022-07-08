Killing Floor 2 is free on Epic Games Store this week Tripwire Interactive's impeccable co-op zombie shooter is part of the Epic Games Store's Free Games program through this coming week.

Killing Floor 2 may be a little long in the tooth, but it’s still a co-op zombie shooter that keeps on giving. Tripwire Interactive has continued to support this game with new quality maps, weapons, balancing, and features over the years (and just launched such an update recently). However, you don’t even have to pay a dime for the base game over the coming week if you don’t have the game. It’s free as part of Epic Games Store’s free games from now through the next few days.

Epic Games Store revealed Killing Floor 2 as one of two titles in its Free Games program on July 8, 2022. From now until July 14, you can pick up Killing Floor 2 alongside card battler RPG Ancient Enemy for the low price of $0 USD and keep them once claimed. After July 14, the next set of games will cycle in to replace Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy, including Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.

Killing Floor 2's Tidal Terror update just launched and the game features a wealth of solid content already. It's a great time to pick up the game for free on the Epic Games Store. [Image via Tripwire Interactive]

Free is a great price for a game that still sees plenty of updates and support. Tripwire Interactive just put out a big new update for Killing Floor 2 that includes access to new weapons (both a paid set and a free set), and a new free map, The Rig. We actually recently played the Tidal Terror update featuring the new content with friends from Tripwire if you want to see the new content in action. The game has seen plenty of other content as well and is likely to see more as we get closer to the end of the year.

With that in mind, Killing Floor 2 is also just a blast with friends. If you somehow avoided getting it up to this point, it’s prime time to pick it up and see what the game has to offer. Stay tuned as we cover further games going free on the Epic Games Store.