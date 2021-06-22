ShackStream - Killing Floor 2: Interstellar Insanity with special guests Tripwire Join us for a special stream event with Tripwire as we get a closer look at the Interstellar Insanity update for Killing Floor 2.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back out on the moon, it gets infested with Zeds. Today, we will be presenting a very special edition of ShackStream on Twitch that dives headfirst into the latest update for Killing Floor 2. This update is known as Interstellar Insanity and brings all the mayhem you know and love in Killing Floor 2 to the moon.

Today marks the launch of Interstellar Insanity for all platforms that Killing Floor 2 is currently available on. It promises plenty of fresh content, including weapons and a new map, for intrepid Zed killers and survivors. The new Moonbase map is the star of the show for this update and is making its triumphant return from the original Killing Floor. It features a wealth of corridors and areas to run Zeds around, as well as low gravity to help evade them and electricity traps to help fry them.

On today’s stream, T.J. and Chris will be joined by folks at Tripwire Interactive for a special deep-dive into what makes this new update special. The fun begins at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



For more news and information on Interstellar Insanity, be sure to check out the official Steam Store page. We also got the opportunity to sit down with Tripwire and talk about the new update as a part of our E5 festivities. For more news on Killing Floor 2 and all of the other biggest games out there, be sure to stick with Shacknews.