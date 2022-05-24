ShackStream: Killing Floor 2 Tidal Terror gameplay & giveaway with the devs We're joining Tripwire Interactive in playing new content for Killing Floor 2, as well as giving away keys to the game live on stream.

It’s a great day to play some Killing Floor 2. Tripwire Interactive’s co-op zombie first-person shooter is set to get a wealth of content for its summer 2022 update. Tidal Terror is coming in early to mid-June 2022 and brings a new map, new weapons, and plenty of other fun. Tripwire Interactive is streaming the new content on their channels today, but then the devs will be joining us in a special ShackStream to both play the Tidal Terror content and give away free keys for Killing Floor 2 today.

ShackStream: Killing Floor 2 Tidal Terror gameplay & giveaway

The action starts on Tripwire Interactive’s Twitch channel today. Starting at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, Tripwire will go live to play Killing Floor 2, including the Tidal Terror update content with the community. If you’d like to join in on that, be sure to go into your Steam library, check your copy of Killing Floor 2’s Properties, go to Betas, and set your Betas to Preview. Then watch the stream and pay attention to learn how to take part.

That stream will be going until 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. Then, at that time, Tripwire will be raiding the Shacknews Twitch channel as we invite Community Manager Jared Creasy to join us once again for our own run at the new Killing Floor 2 content. You can watch the Shacknews Twitch channel when we go live below.

That’s not all. If for some reason you don’t have Killing Floor 2, you’re definitely going to want to tune in. We’ll be giving out PS4/PS5 and PC (Steam, EGS) keys for Killing Floor 2 during our stream, getting you the game for absolutely free.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into our ShackStreams. Your engagement and encouragement drive us to continue to make each of our livestreams bigger and better. If you’d like to support our livestream projects further, then don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. That way you’ll know when we go live. You can even subscribe for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription every month to use as you please. If you’d like to use it on us, we’d be happy to have it.

Killing Floor 2’s Tidal Terror update promises to be a gloriously bloody time. Get a taste for it by tuning in to Tripwire and Shacknews as we slay some Zeds today. We’ll be going live shortly!