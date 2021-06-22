Killing Floor 2: Interstellar Insanity update goes live on PC & consoles today Tripwire Interactive's latest update for Killing Floor 2 has brought a new map and four new weapons into play.

If you followed along with Shacknews E5 events last week, or if you’re a stalwart Killing Floor 2 fan, you may full well know about the Interstellar Insanity update that has been teased as part of the game’s summer 2021 events. Promising plenty of fresh content, including weapons and new map for intrepid Zed killers and survivors, this update is now live. Players can finally explore Killing Floor 2’s Interstellar Insanity on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Tripwire Interactive launched Killing Floor 2’s Interstellar Insanity update on June 22, 2021, alongside a launch trailer on the Tripwire Interactive YouTube channel teasing the goodies in this latest batch of new content. Front and center is the Moonbase map, a returning map from the first Killing Floor revitalized for the sequel. It features a wealth of corridors and areas to run Zeds around, as well as low gravity to help evade them and electricity traps to help fry them. What’s even better is the Zeds all have a clown motif this time, featuring different clown-themed skins and voice effects to go with them (Killer Klowns from Outer Space, anyone?).

If that wasn’t enough, Tripwire Interactive brought plenty of new weapons to bust up enemies in this latest run. This time out on the free end, we’ve got the HRG Bastion for SWAT, a take on the Stoner63 capable of putting up an energy shield to mitigate damage, and the HRG Blast Brawlers for Support, a twist of the Static Strikers which puts shotgun blasters on the end of power gauntlets. If you’re feeling further froggy, paid DLC includes the FAMAS Masterkey for Support and Commando, which is an assault rifle with a shotgun under barrel. There’s also the Thermite Bore for the Firebug, which takes the Seal Squeal concept to a fiery level and allows players to pin zeds to walls with high-velocity thermite grenades.

We had an in-depth conversation with Tripwire Interactive about the Interstellar Insanity update and more during the events of Shacknews E5 last week, which you can check out below.

With Killing Floor 2’s Interstellar Insanity update now live, you can jump into the action and get your lunar zed slaying summer going strong. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and news on the game.