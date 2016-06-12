New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: IllFonic

Nexuiz 'reimagining' published by THQ for 2012

THQ has announced it will publish the "full reimagining" of developer Alien Trap Software's original arena shooter Nexuiz. The updated version is slated to launch on the PC, XBLA, and PSN in 2012.

