Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed DLC #3 brings new ghost and a hauntingly good time DLC #3 for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is out today.

Brace yourselves, Ghostbusters fans! Get ready for an exciting new adventure as Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed DLC #3 is set to release on August 1, 2023. This latest expansion promises to bring a plethora of spine-tingling content, including the chance to unlock three exclusive Necroghouly Skins Z (via twitch drops) and encounter the grotesque, elusive new Watcher ghost type.

Bottom left is the Bug-eye Ghost from Kenner's toyline. Top is the Ghostbusters Afterlife version. Bottom right is the GBSU version.

The spotlight of this DLC is on the three Necroghouly skins, each tailored for one of the Ghouly variants: Necroghouly Drake, Necroghouly Infernal, and Necroghouly Wraith. Players are being given this unique opportunity to collect these rare skins, and all they need to do is tune in to any participating channel streaming Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for a Twitch Drop during the event period to begin their unlocking journey.

Diving into the eerie atmosphere of the latest Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed map, players will find themselves amidst the iconic "The New Motion Club." Renowned as a pillar of the New York underground music scene in Spirits Unleashed, this venue has witnessed countless alternative acts rise to fame, serving as the breeding ground for talents from Baxter Hills to Trance Ratton. A recent change in ownership led to the expansion of the club, adding a two-thousand square foot street-level dance hall and transforming the original basement stage into a comedy club. The extra space attracted bigger bands, solidifying The New Motion Club's status as an essential stop on an artist's journey to stardom.

A look at the new Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed map.

Source: Illfonic

As if the new map and Necroghouly skins weren't enough to get players excited, DLC #3 also introduces the ghastly and grotesque Watcher ghost type. Experts have labeled this creature as particularly elusive and horrifying, boasting a giant external eye connected to its body by a disgusting semi-corporeal tendon. The Watcher is notorious for launching its occult oculus toward its intended scare targets, either retracting it back to its socket or gruesomely pulling its torso to the eye itself, phasing through any obstacles in the process. RGB fans will recognize the ghost which was first a toy from the RGB series, as well as from their cameo in the Ghostbusters Afterlife movie.

The 3 new Twitch drops skins on Ghouly look frightfully furious.

In addition to the exciting new content, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed DLC #3 brings with it Ghostbusters 2016 cosmetics, numerous quality-of-life updates and a 50% price drop. You can now buy this game for $19.99. All of this is set to release today, but no exact time has been given. Get ready to bust some ghosts in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed DLC #3 which is releasing on August 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. For more Ghostbusters news and everything else gaming related, keep it here at Shacknews.