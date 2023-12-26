Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2023 - Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed blasted onto consoles back in 2022, and since its release, the team at IllFonic has taken what was already a great experience and made it even better. From multiple bug fixes and new cosmetics to new story and ghosts, a lot of love has been poured into the game over the past year.

A whole lot of excellent games have won the Shacknews award for Most Improved Game. Titles like Destiny 2, Sea of Thieves, and Cyberpunk 2077 are some that have gone from stormy waters to smooth sailing, and though Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed hasn’t had the same type of woes, the game has nonetheless managed to go from strength to strength over the course of 2023.

Back when Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed first launched, Shacknews’ Greg Burke praised the game in his review, noting that fans of asymmetrical games will have a great time. He also applauded IllFonic and the whole team, “This is IllFonic’s best game they’ve ever made.” But Burke looked to the future and imagined a world where Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed would receive ongoing updates: and that vision came true.

IllFonic has provided continued and ongoing support for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed in the form of numerous patches to fix bugs as well as comprehensive DLC releases. All the fun kicked off in early 2023 with the release of the first piece of DLC that added a new map for players in the form of The Facility as well as a new ghost: Muncher.

What came after were three more DLCs that added maps S.C.Y. County Courthouse, Venue, and Galway Station; new ghost variants in the form of Watcher, Possessor, and Overlord; as well as a slew of cosmetic options, collectibles, ghost bounties, loadouts, a Nintendo Switch port, minion types, and so much more. The real kicker is that all of this content has been completely free.

IllFonic has given the playerbase so much to enjoy over the past year. The team has been building upon the solid foundation of the base game and has delivered one of the best Ghostbuster experiences ever. With all of these improvements and new additions, it’s clear why Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has won the Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2023 award. Congratulations, IllFonic.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2023 feature.