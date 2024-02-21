Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game sets June release date IllFonic's latest effort will arrive almost two years after its original reveal.

IllFonic has taken on beloved properties of yesteryear before, but its most intriguing challenge still lies ahead. Fresh off its work on Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the team is now ready to release Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. On Wednesday, IllFonic announced that the game will be ready for a June release date with early adopters able to dive in one week early.

A trailer released on Wednesday, February 21 revealed that Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game will arrive on Tuesday, June 4. The game will release on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with crossplay available across all three platforms. This game will see teams of three Klowns set out to harvest humans while teams of seven humans collect weapons and do their best to survive.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game first caught people by surprise when it was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games were originally on board as co-developers. Nearly a year after its original reveal, Good Shepherd departed from the project, at which point IllFonic jumped in as the new publisher and co-developer. IllFonic's previous credits include the well-received Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and the slightly-less-celebrated Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Pre-Order Edition will give players a full week of early access play. Otherwise, look for the game to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on June 4.