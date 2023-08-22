IllFonic joins Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game as publisher & co-developer IllFonic takes over publishing duties from Good Shepherd Entertainment and joins Teravision Games in Killer Klowns: The Game's development.

If you’d forgotten that there’s an asymmetrical horror game based on cult classic film Killer Klowns from Outer Space in development, you’d be forgiven. We saw announcement of the game at Gamescom 2022 and there has been little further news about it since. It is, indeed, still in the works, and now IllFonic has joined the project as its new publisher and co-developer beside original developer Teravision Games.

The announcement of IllFonic as the new publisher and co-developer of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was announced this week, as reported by Gematsu. IllFonic CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt was thrilled to share it would be taking part in the ongoing development of Killer Klowns: The Game.

When we first started talking to Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games about this possibility we were very excited about the IP. Then we got to know the team at Teravision and knew we were going to make this happen. Everyone at Good Shepherd has made the handoff process of this project enjoyable, as there is a lot of behind the scenes business in order to make something like this possible.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will now be published and co-developed by IllFonic alongside Teravision Games.

Source: Teravision Games

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was originally revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022. While there’s still a lot of information we don’t know about the game, we do know it will be an asymmetrical horror game, pitting three Klowns against four human survivors. In this way, IllFonic is very much in its element for the task, having previously worked on Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and the recent and stellar Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is slated to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We still don’t have a release date for the game, so stay tuned for more information as it drops.