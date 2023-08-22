New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

IllFonic joins Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game as publisher & co-developer

IllFonic takes over publishing duties from Good Shepherd Entertainment and joins Teravision Games in Killer Klowns: The Game's development.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Teravision Games
2

If you’d forgotten that there’s an asymmetrical horror game based on cult classic film Killer Klowns from Outer Space in development, you’d be forgiven. We saw announcement of the game at Gamescom 2022 and there has been little further news about it since. It is, indeed, still in the works, and now IllFonic has joined the project as its new publisher and co-developer beside original developer Teravision Games.

The announcement of IllFonic as the new publisher and co-developer of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was announced this week, as reported by Gematsu. IllFonic CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt was thrilled to share it would be taking part in the ongoing development of Killer Klowns: The Game.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game footage
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will now be published and co-developed by IllFonic alongside Teravision Games.
Source: Teravision Games

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was originally revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022. While there’s still a lot of information we don’t know about the game, we do know it will be an asymmetrical horror game, pitting three Klowns against four human survivors. In this way, IllFonic is very much in its element for the task, having previously worked on Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and the recent and stellar Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is slated to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We still don’t have a release date for the game, so stay tuned for more information as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

