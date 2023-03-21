Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed devs answer community questions

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a great game made by developers who are clearly passionate about the entirety of Ghostbusters lore, but that doesn’t stop a hungry community from wanting more for the game. Recently, our own Greg Burke got to sit down with IllFonic Chief Creative Officer and Creative Director Jared Gerritzen and Design Director Jordan Mathewson, and bring the community’s questions before them. We got to learn a little more about ghosts, equipment, Firehouse activities, and so much more.

As is often the case, questions about accuracy and faithfulness to the source Ghostbusters material come up in this interview. We get to hear more about the designs and decisions behind The Real Ghostbusters content and how it came together in the game. Gerritzen also pulls back the curtain a bit in speaking to content people want, content the team wants to do, and the time split between doing anything new and chasing down and squishing bugs in the game.

One of the funnier answers comes from a question about activities in the Firehouse. When asked if the team has any plans to expand things you can do there such as playing pool or darts, the devs spoke jokingly to the desire to have had a working dart board in the Firehouse at launch. However, it also goes back to the time the team has to available to them, as well as how they prioritize. As they put it, “do you want a really dope new ghost or do you want to play janky pool?” Nonetheless, the team also teased that there’s something we don’t know about coming to the game. Seems we have something very fun to look forward to.

