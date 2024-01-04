Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Story Trailer recaps the game so far It's been a wild ride since Spirits Unleashed brought us into its asymmetrical ghostbusting romp in October 2022.

If you haven’t been playing or following Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed since it came out in 2022, you may have missed some of the fun content and story that have come out of the game since. IllFonic has you covered, though. The developer just released a cinematic Story Trailer that covers all of the narrative beats so far in the game. As much of a journey as we’ve been on, it still seems like Spirits Unleashed has plenty of fun ahead as well.

IllFonic released the Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Story Trailer on the studio’s YouTube channel this week. With it, we got a good look back at everything that has happened since Spirits Unleashed launched back in 2022. From Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore (reprised by their actors Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson respectively) making us Ghostbsters, to Zeddemore getting possessed, to the team taking on the Spirit King of Halloween, Samhain, we've had quite the journey since the game’s launch.

Narrative content isn’t the only thing that’s made Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed continually worth playing. IllFonic has also improved the game with a wealth of additional gameplay content and features. New ghosts and equipment have made playing one side or the other all the more fun, but Spirits Unleashed also made its way to Nintendo Switch in 2023, and with crossplay support, it doesn’t matter what platform you play on if you want to join up with your friends.

The Spirit King of Halloween, Samhain, is just one nasty ghost we've been tasked with handling since Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed came out.

Source: IllFonic

We loved the Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed when it came out in 2022, and it’s only gotten better since, grabbing our award for Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2023. Stay tuned as we watch for what’s next in Spirits Unleashed, right here at Shacknews.