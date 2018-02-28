Monster Hunter World Iceborne gets two Horizon Zero Dawn quests in December
Exclusive to PlayStation 4, the new Horizon Zero Dawn Collaborative Quests will feature new armors, Palico gear, special weapons, and more.
Exclusive to PlayStation 4, the new Horizon Zero Dawn Collaborative Quests will feature new armors, Palico gear, special weapons, and more.
Greg Burke is back to count down some video games. Please take a look.
Complete your Horizon Zero Dawn cosplay by unlocking Aloy's bow in Monster Hunter World.
The Anjanath Gem is very rare, but there are things you can do to increase its drop chance.
Get your hands on the armor and bow of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn in this limited Monster Hunter World event.
The Aloy armor set is coming to Monster Hunter World, but players will only have a limited time to pick them up.
Andrew, Joe, and John get together without Buffa (scandalous) to discuss their favorite games of 2017.
In a few short months, you can get chilly with the first major DLC expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn.
Guerrilla Games is already working on the expansion.
Our guide and walkthroughs will help you survive the robot post-apocalypse in Horizon Zero Dawn.