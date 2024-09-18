Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered has officially been rated by the ESRB The remaster of the iconic 2017 game was rumored to be in development alongside an online multiplayer game.

It looks like the cat’s out of the bag on another remaster from PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games thanks to the ESRB. The official United States rating board formally gave a rating to a little something titled “Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered,” almost certainly confirming that not only is the remaster in development, but its release isn’t far off.

The rating for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was posted on the ESRB’s website with its own webpage recently, giving the game a Teen rating. The thing is, this project wasn’t in any way officially announced up to this point. There had been rumors in December 2022 that Guerrilla Games and PlayStation were fiddling with the idea of a remaster in addition to an online game set in the Horizon universe. However, this marks the most official confirmation of the game we’ve seen so far.

The ESRB rated Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered as T for Teen, all but confirming the game is coming in the near future.

There’s likely to be mixed response at PlayStation remastering yet another fairly recent game. Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 on the PS4, but it has also had a PC port since, as well as updates for the PS5’s hardware. Regardless, it’s also not unusual for PlayStation, which also did a major overhaul of 2013’s The Last of Us Part 1 in 2022. The remaster of somewhat recent games might be boggling, but it also means we’ll be seeing Horizon Zero Dawn get a big, fresh coat of paint.

As we continue to watch for formal announcements and confirmations of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, stay tuned for more updates from PlayStation Studios and Guerrilla Games.