Guerrilla Games is creating a Horizon online game Guerrilla Games announced it was staffing up to develop a multiplayer game set in the universe of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.

The Horizon series is building up to become a bigger thing than just the adventures of Aloy and her quest to restore Gaia and save the planet. Guerrilla Games has a few spinoffs up its sleeve, and one of them seems to be an online multiplayer title. The studio just announced it’s staffing up an internal team to begin work on an “online project set in Horizon’s universe.”

Guerrilla Games teased its upcoming online project alongside a hiring call for developers, programmers, artists, leads, and more to staff the project’s development. According to the announcement, Guerrilla has plans to create a game in which players “will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together.” There’s little further word on what the game will entail past those small details, but based on the staffing call, it seems as though the project is very early in development and likely won’t be seen for some time.

Guerrilla Games' tease of a Horizon "online project" promises to allow players to explore the vast world of Horizon together.



Source: Twitter

Nonetheless, the prospect of an online multiplayer Horizon game is exciting to say the least. The worlds of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West were vast and its gameplay allowed players to specialize Aloy in their selective way of play, whether it was stealth, long-range, melee, traps, and more. Applying both the setting and gameplay to a co-op adventure or other multiplayer spinoff sounds like a homerun idea to say the least.

That said, it seems as though it will be a while before we really get to see what kind of ideas Guerrilla Games has in store for this Horizon “online project,” what with things like the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC and Horizon Call of the Mountain VR game coming sooner. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further details and updates on what’s next in the Horizon universe.