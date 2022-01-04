Horizon Call of the Mountain VR revealed during Sony CES 2022 keynote Explore the world of Horizon in an entirely new perspective with a brand new VR title.

Horizon Call of the Mountain was one of the biggest surprises revealed during Sony’s CES 2022 keynote presentation. This brand new title will give fans of the Horizon universe an opportunity to explore the majestic world in virtual reality, offering a level of immersion only found in the VR space. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Though not a lot of the game is revealed, what we do get to see is the player’s perspective as they sail down a river as a Tallneck (one of the game’s many types of robot dinosaurs and a climbable structure) wanders through the dense forest.

While the perspective of the video doesn’t give away much, those who have dipped their toes into the VR space will know just how incredible this sort of scene will look when strapped in. We can only begin to imagine the dizzying effect climbing a Tallneck will have on users.

As for what you’ll be playing Horizon Call of the Mountain on, that would be Sony’s brand new PlayStation VR2 system. This next entry in Sony’s VR hardware offers a wealth of improvements over its previous generation of virtual reality HMDs. Players can anticipate higher fidelity visuals (4K HDR) as well as a new type of controller known as the PSV Sense controllers.

CES 2022 has been an exciting time for gamers. The announcement of new graphics cards and processors was just the beginning, with Sony’s reveal of the PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain a delicious treat. Check out our guide on where to buy and find PS5 stock so you’re ready for when this title arrives.