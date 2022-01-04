New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Horizon Call of the Mountain VR revealed during Sony CES 2022 keynote

Explore the world of Horizon in an entirely new perspective with a brand new VR title.
Sam Chandler
5

Horizon Call of the Mountain was one of the biggest surprises revealed during Sony’s CES 2022 keynote presentation. This brand new title will give fans of the Horizon universe an opportunity to explore the majestic world in virtual reality, offering a level of immersion only found in the VR space. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Though not a lot of the game is revealed, what we do get to see is the player’s perspective as they sail down a river as a Tallneck (one of the game’s many types of robot dinosaurs and a climbable structure) wanders through the dense forest.

While the perspective of the video doesn’t give away much, those who have dipped their toes into the VR space will know just how incredible this sort of scene will look when strapped in. We can only begin to imagine the dizzying effect climbing a Tallneck will have on users.

As for what you’ll be playing Horizon Call of the Mountain on, that would be Sony’s brand new PlayStation VR2 system. This next entry in Sony’s VR hardware offers a wealth of improvements over its previous generation of virtual reality HMDs. Players can anticipate higher fidelity visuals (4K HDR) as well as a new type of controller known as the PSV Sense controllers.

CES 2022 has been an exciting time for gamers. The announcement of new graphics cards and processors was just the beginning, with Sony’s reveal of the PSVR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain a delicious treat. Check out our guide on where to buy and find PS5 stock so you’re ready for when this title arrives.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 4, 2022 5:50 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Horizon Call of the Mountain VR revealed during Sony CES 2022 keynote

    • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 4, 2022 6:37 PM

      Ooooh. I just told my wife a ps5 may end up on my Christmas list for 2022.

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 4, 2022 6:39 PM

        That is *IF* they're on the shelf, and the VR2 will probably be a thing for 2023. *IF* it's on the shelf.

