The PlayStation 5 has been selling out like hotcakes during the morning breakfast rush. Everyone is looking for info on where to buy the PS5 right now, and which stores have PS5 stock available at the moment. To help make the process a little easier, we’ve broken down some of the best stores to keep an eye on below, and we’ll be sure to update with info whenever we know stock is going to be available.

Last updated on October 21, 2021, at 3:25 p.m. PT.

Where to buy & find PS5 stock

With the PS5 mostly being available online, you’ll be able to check stock in a matter of moments, versus having to call up your local store or even go into locations. While most of the retailers release stock randomly, others have set times that they plan to bring more consoles out for purchase, and we’ll break all that info down for you right here.

One of the most important places to keep an eye on is Sony, which sometimes offers registration for a chance to buy a PS5 directly from the company. Getting in on this is reliant on your PlayStation activity and interests, according to Sony, but it's easily the most stress-free way to buy the console if you get an invitation.

GameStop, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg also refresh their stock from time to time, but you should be sure to check that you're buying direct from the retailer and not a third-party listing on their site. There are generally filters to ensure you're looking at the retailer's actual direct-buy product pages.

If you’re unable to grab a PS5 from Walmart or GameStop during special deals, though, you can check out the following retailers for a chance at grabbing a PS5 during random restockings.

As supplies shift and further stock comes in these listings will change on the fly, too, so keep an eye out on the ones we’ve listed above. We also recommend turning on auto-notify for the shops that offer it – like Walmart and Newegg. That can be a good way to get stock updates through your email. You can also follow some handy Twitter accounts like @Wario64, who tweets about PS5 stock updates as well as other gaming deals (if you follow Wario, expect a lot of deal tweets on your timeline as Wario has become a well-known hub of information for gamers throughout the past few years).

Sony is working very hard to push out more PS5s (enough make it one of the fastest selling PlayStation consoles ever), so keep trying and be sure to check back here often for new stock updates and information.

