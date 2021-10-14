Sony opens registration website for PS5 purchase chances this coming holiday

The hunt for a PlayStation 5 continues to be one of the toughest endeavors in gaming right now. The sheer demand for consoles, the heavily impacted availability of them, and the chip shortage stifling production of more has made the PS5 tough to find and secure without a little luck. That said, it looks like Sony is getting ready to offer another direct route this holiday season. A new registration website has opened up, offering a chance to buy a PS5 in the coming months if you’re an active PlayStation fan and player.

Sony launched its latest PlayStation 5 direct purchase registration website fairly recently. According to the website, invitations will be sent out in the coming months, allowing players to secure a place in line to purchase a PS5 directly from Sony. According to the website, invitations will be sent out prioritizing “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.” It seems likely in that case that you have a better chance if you’re a regular player on PS4 or the sort.

Those who register could be sent an invitation to purchase a PS5 directly from Sony over the coming months.

Either way, the registration and direct purchase method is likely the easiest and most stress-free way to get one’s hands on a PlayStation 5. Aftermarket sellers have made trying to simply get them as they become available very difficult due to its popularity and the ongoing semiconductor famine has ensured that PS5s are almost always in short supply. Through this method, you have a practically guaranteed in-route to purchasing the console if you receive an invitation.

The PlayStation 5 has had a pretty great year and is only going to have a better 2022 thanks to games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok falling on next year’s gaming calendar. Registrations on the website will likely fill up quickly, so be sure to get in while you can if you’re looking to get your hands on a PS5 this coming holiday.