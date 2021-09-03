New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Horizon Forbidden West release date was revealed at the recent Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.
Fans looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West won’t have to wait much longer. Guerilla Games' revealed the release date for the much-anticipated upcoming open-world sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn at the August .

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date

Horizon Forbidden West will release on ­­­­­­­February 18, 2022, confirming previous news of delays into the 2022 year. This was revealed during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live presentation, and they also announced that pre-orders have opened up. The highly anticipated follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn will be coming out on both PS4 and PS5 only, at least for the foreseeable future.

Those that might be lagging behind and want to catch up before the release of Horizon Forbidden West can dive into Horizon Zero Dawn on a few platforms, including PS4, PS5, and PC. Unfortunately, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners won’t be able to play either game. Sony tends not to share its console sellers with their biggest competition in the space.

With the Horizon Forbidden West release date finally known, there should be an uptick in the flow of information about the game over the coming weeks and months. You can stay current with all the news by keeping your browser locked on Shacknews, or following our Horizon Forbidden West topic.

