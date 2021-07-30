Horizon Forbidden West reportedly being delayed to early 2022 Sources familiar with ongoing business at PlayStation have reported that Horizon Forbidden West is being pushed back to Q1 2022.

Up to this point, much of what we’ve heard about Horizon Forbidden West is that the much anticipated sequel was on track for arrival in 2021, likely around the holidays. Even so, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games have held their cards close to the chest and remained mum on a concrete release date. Maybe it was for good reason too, because recent reports from sources close to the game have apparently divulged that Horizon Forbidden West may be delayed back to early 2022.

The latest word on Horizon Forbidden West’s release window and delays came out of Bloomberg, which claimed that sources close to the Sony Corporation confirmed the delay. Supposedly, Horizon Forbidden West is set to be moved from the Holiday 2021 release window back to Q1 2022, the opening months of next year. There has been no official confirmation of this delay on behalf of PlayStation or Guerrilla Games as of this writing. Nonetheless, this latest claim comes after a similar rumor that was shared by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb.

Horizon Forbidden West was looking good in its May PlayStation State of Play gameplay, but the team's caution with a release date has always suggested there's plenty more work to do.

Up until this point, Horizon Forbidden West seemed on track for a Holiday 2021 release, even having been said to be “tentatively on track” for the launch window by PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst. Even so, that “tentatively” seemed to always be in the conversation when it came to the Horizon Forbidden West release date conversation throughout the last few months. The game was quite the looker when a 14-minute vertical slice of it was put on display during a May PlayStation State of Play, but a vertical slice is just that. There’s no telling how much of the rest of the game still remains to complete, given the vast open world presented in its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn.

That said, we’re still waiting on confirmation of Horizon Forbidden West’s 2022 delay. Stay tuned as we await further details from PlayStation and Guerrilla Games in the very near future.