Horizon Forbidden West reportedly being delayed to early 2022

Sources familiar with ongoing business at PlayStation have reported that Horizon Forbidden West is being pushed back to Q1 2022.
Up to this point, much of what we’ve heard about Horizon Forbidden West is that the much anticipated sequel was on track for arrival in 2021, likely around the holidays. Even so, PlayStation and  Guerrilla Games have held their cards close to the chest and remained mum on a concrete release date. Maybe it was for good reason too, because recent reports from sources close to the game have apparently divulged that Horizon Forbidden West may be delayed back to early 2022.

The latest word on Horizon Forbidden West’s release window and delays came out of Bloomberg, which claimed that sources close to the Sony Corporation confirmed the delay. Supposedly, Horizon Forbidden West is set to be moved from the Holiday 2021 release window back to Q1 2022, the opening months of next year. There has been no official confirmation of this delay on behalf of PlayStation or Guerrilla Games as of this writing. Nonetheless, this latest claim comes after a similar rumor that was shared by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb.

Horizon Forbidden West was looking good in its May PlayStation State of Play gameplay, but the team's caution with a release date has always suggested there's plenty more work to do.
Up until this point, Horizon Forbidden West seemed on track for a Holiday 2021 release, even having been said to be “tentatively on track” for the launch window by PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst. Even so, that “tentatively” seemed to always be in the conversation when it came to the Horizon Forbidden West release date conversation throughout the last few months. The game was quite the looker when a 14-minute vertical slice of it was put on display during a May PlayStation State of Play, but a vertical slice is just that. There’s no telling how much of the rest of the game still remains to complete, given the vast open world presented in its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn.

That said, we’re still waiting on confirmation of Horizon Forbidden West’s 2022 delay. Stay tuned as we await further details from PlayStation and Guerrilla Games in the very near future.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 30, 2021 12:00 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Horizon Forbidden West reportedly being delayed to early 2022

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 30, 2021 10:49 AM

      Horizon: Forbidden West delayed till 2022

      https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1421161736779014154?s=21

      • General Balsaga
        reply
        July 30, 2021 11:21 AM

        These nextgen consoles sure can't catch a break on NEW games.

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        July 30, 2021 11:23 AM

        any other big ps5 titles coming soon? this was the one i really wanted to play

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          July 30, 2021 11:23 AM

          It was this one.

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 30, 2021 11:28 AM

          Death Loop

        • prokat legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 30, 2021 11:45 AM

          maybe not big, but I'm looking forward to the Judgment sequel next month.

      • voodooraze legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 30, 2021 11:24 AM

        Sweet maybe I'll have a PS5 by then. Ahahahahahaha

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 30, 2021 11:29 AM

          If you follow the twitter feeds and you're not limiting yourself to one specific retailer it's not that difficult to get one.

          • voodooraze legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 30, 2021 11:38 AM

            Ugh, that already sounds like too much work. Plus with the new PC I'm probably really gonna wait until there's a good handful of exclusives out for it.

          • GloriousCow
            reply
            July 30, 2021 11:40 AM

            which twitter feeds? i'm in a stock drop discord. i almost had one from target this morning but it slipped out of my cart when i checked out :(

          • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 30, 2021 12:27 PM

            as someone who has one already, but still wants to help fellow Shackers get one -- I really think if anyone has a chance to buy one, you should, and post here. I highly doubt you will have any trouble getting your money back plus shipping. The current inventory is probably still getting to gamers, but a lot is being swept up by scalpers and resold for $150-200 in profit. This is the second post I've seen about how easy it is to get one, but you see many more posts of people being unable to secure one. Thanks for the twitter link, maybe that will help...

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 30, 2021 11:24 AM

        2022 is loaded. Oh well.

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 30, 2021 12:10 PM

        Buuuuuu.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 30, 2021 12:13 PM

        Welp, another reason to wait on a PS5 slim for me.

      • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 30, 2021 12:28 PM

        PS5 still not available in 2022

    • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 30, 2021 12:30 PM

      I wonder how much of it is motivated by wanting there to be a larger install base for when it first releases? I mean I’m not saying that is the only reason why they’re delaying it, but I wonder if it factored into the decision at all if they were like “well we could rush it and get it out sooner if we really had to, but maybe a delay won’t be so bad and this could be a silver lining?”

