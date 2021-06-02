Horizon Forbidden West tentatively 'on track' for holiday 2021 release PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst claims nothing is set in stone yet, but the team is still aiming to keep Horizon Forbidden West on the 2021 schedule.

While we’ve been scraping and hoping for any new information we can get on upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusives, Horizon Forbidden West has been one of the rare games that keeps on giving. We recently got a huge reveal of gameplay in the game which showed a lot of details regarding exploration, environmental interaction, stealth, and combat. More recently, though, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst spoke to multiple subjects regarding upcoming PlayStation news and in that, he revealed that he believes Horizon Forbidden West is on track for a holiday 2021 release.

Hulst revealed this tidbit of information in a recent Q&A post on the PlayStation blog on June 2, 2021. In the post, Hulst goes over a number of subjects regarding upcoming PS4 and PS5 games, but notably, he spoke to the matter of Horizon Forbidden West and when players can expect it. According to Hulst, Guerrilla Games is on good pace to get the game out by the holidays this year.

Despite sharing the belief, Hulst did caution that it was a tentative one.

“For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season,” Hulst shared. “But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

Even if it’s a bit of a shaky promise, it gives an idea of when to keep an eye out for the release date of Horizon Forbidden West. Having gotten to see a full 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on the previous PlayStation State of Play, we couldn’t be more excited to find out when we’ll be able to get hands on the full game.

With a tentative holiday release for Horizon Forbidden West in mind, that wasn’t the only thing Hulst discussed. Be sure to check out the decision to push God of War: Ragnarok back to 2022 as well.