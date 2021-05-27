Watch 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay Viewers were treated to 14 minutes of Horizon Zero West PS5 gameplay at today's State of Play event.

Ever since Horizon Forbidden West was announced at Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event in June 2020, fans have been waiting for more details about what is sure to be a blockbuster title for Sony. Today, those details arrived, and there’s a lot to dig into.

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay

The big win here for potential players was the approximately 14 minutes Horizon Forbidden West PS5 in-game action showcased by Guerilla Games at the State of Play. Well, I guess that’s subjective.

For those that might not know, Horizon Forbidden West is the follow-up to Guerilla Games’ 2017 smash hit, Horizon Zero Dawn. HZD is an open-world action-adventure game featuring Aloy as the protagonist. Aloy, who is masterfully portrayed by Ashly Burch, is an outcast from the Nora tribe who sets out to win a competition called the Proving in order to win her way back into the tribe. That’s a rather loose synopsis, but if you want to know more, you’ll have to play. Seems like a solid idea before Horizon Forbidden West, right?

If you enjoyed the embedded gameplay above and want more information, click over to our Horizon Forbidden West topic. We’ll be covering the game extensively in the weeks and months leading up to its release.