God of War: Ragnarok delayed to 2022

With the next generation of PlayStation consoles now ready and rolling with the PS5, the question has been on a lot of people’s minds as to when console staples like the next God of War will launch. God of War: Ragnarok was revealed in 2020 and was the hotly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 game, expected sometime this year on PS5. Unfortunately, Santa Monica Studio revealed it is less confident about that release window. God of War: Ragnarok has officially been delayed back to 2022.

The announcement to delay God of War: Ragnarok was made via the Santa Monica Studio Twitter on June 2, 2021. Following teases in 2020 during the PlayStation 5’s advertisement and showcases of games, it was expected that God of War: Ragnarok might find a late release date this year. However, Santa Monica’s messaging shares that the delay seems to be with intention of taking extra time to ensure a “top quality game” but also “maintaining safety and well being” of the development team.

First teased during the PlayStation 5 September 2020 Showcase event late last year, God of War: Ragnarok was tentatively planned for a 2021 release. Even so, we’d heard little detail on the game since, not getting much more than an emblem and title art when it was first shown. It could have been expected that the E3 time period this month would have been the window in which we learned more. After all, we just learned a lot about fellow PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West. It seems that likely won’t be the case though. Santa Monica Studio wants to keep this bun in the oven for a bit longer.

As one of the most hotly anticipated PS5 titles upcoming, we’ll be on the lookout for further details regarding God of War: Ragnarok as they become available. Fingers crossed, we’ll at least get teases and reveals of what’s new with Kratos and Atreus soon.