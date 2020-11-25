PS5 is Sony's biggest console launch ever, more inventory on the way Sony gives a vague update on the state of the PS5 and addresses the console's stock.

The PlayStation 5 has been one of the hardest products to get a hold of this Holiday season, as stock has failed over and over again to meet demands. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that the PS5 has been the biggest launch in Sony’s history. The company recently shared the news of this milestone, as well as commented on when more inventory would become available.

Sony took to the official PlayStation Twitter account on November 25 to share that the PS5 was officially the biggest console launch in the company’s history. This means that it outperformed the record-setting PS4 and PS2 during its launch window. Sony failed to disclose official numbers, as we’ll have to wait a while longer to hear specific metrics.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

In this post, they also acknowledge the chaos that has ensued for anybody hopeful of picking up the next-gen console. “Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers,” the post reads. If you’ve been able to secure a PS5, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. An inventory that failed to meet high demands coupled with bots and scalpers snatching up every console they could, and the PlayStation 5 has been scarce. It’s quite likely that PS5 sales could’ve been significantly higher if there were simply enough to go around.

Hopefully, production will ramp up and the PS5 inventory will become a bit more stable. Until then, the treasure hunt to find a PlayStation 5 continues. For more news and updates on Sony’s next-gen console, bookmark Shacknews’ PS5 topic page.