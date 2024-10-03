Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition has been delisted on Epic Games Store As Guerrilla Games and PlayStation prepare to launch Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, it appears it's clearing out old versions.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is set to release at the end of October, and with it will come an upgraded version of Aloy’s original adventure to save what’s left of her post-apocalyptic world. However, with the upcoming release of the Remastered version, it looks like Sony is also clearing out older versions of the game on various platforms. Such is the case with the Epic Games Store Complete Edition, which has now become unavailable for purchase ahead of the remaster’s launch.

Epic Games Store delisted Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition sometime recently, as on its current webpage, the “Buy” button for the game is no longer available. Instead, the page links to the purchase page for the Remastered version, which launches on October 31, 2024. The new version brings a variety of upgrades. On PC specifically, it’s getting ultrawide, super ultrawide, and triple monitor support, as well as support for Nvidia DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex features. AMD’s FSR and Intel XeSS will also be supported.

Epic Games Store has made the "Buy" button unavailable on Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition ahead of Remastered's launch.

Source: Epic Games Store

PlayStation announced the details of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered in September 2024, shortly after the game’s imminent reveal was teased by a rating on the ESRB. It’s one of a number of remasters and remakes the group has done with some of its flagship PS4 and PS5 titles, one of the last of which was The Last of Us Part 1 in 2022. There have been a few that question the remakes of such recent titles when many have been clamoring for something like Bloodborne, but this is what we get for now.

With that said, it looks like if for some reason you were hoping to pick up the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, that time has passed on Epic Games Store. As we get closer to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered’s release at the end of the month, stay tuned for further updates.