Genshin Impact is getting Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as a playable character As if the recent big Version 2.0 expansion wasn't enough, miHoYo is collaborating with Guerrilla Games to bring Aloy to Genshin Impact.

For as fun and interesting as Genshin Impact is (and a popular gacha game at that), developer miHoYo has mostly kept this world to itself and focused on its own original content. That has proven to do well, offering an expanding lush world to explore full of desirable characters to go around. Genshin Impact just came off of a major update in Version 2.0 that added a whole new land to explore alongside other great content, but its next update will bring a collaboration no one could have expected. Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character.

This news was announced by miHoYo on the Genshin Impact Twitter and with an info page on July 22, 2021. Starting in Version 2.1, PlayStation players can expect to find Aloy as for free in their in-game mailbox. Soon after, she will then become available to all players over Adventure Rank 20 in Version 2.2. True to her form in the Horizon Zero Dawn games, Aloy will specialize in bow weapons and feature Cryo as her element. What’s more, if you unlock her on PlayStation, you can play her on any platform with the new cross-save progression.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

With Genshin Impact Version 2.0 just recently bringing a whole new land to explore with the Inazuma Region and plenty of other great updates, this is a crossover is a complete surprise for many. It’s very interesting to see Aloy redone in the Genshin Impact art style, giving her an anime appearance in contrast to her very realistic appearance in her own games. It’s also very cool, though. As one of the first crossover collaborations to ever come to Genshin Impact’s character roster, Aloy is a great starting pick and hopefully opens the door for even more crossover character events like this.

Since Genshin Impact’s Version 2.0 just came out, it’s going to be a bit before we get to Version 2.1 and Aloy. That said, stay tuned here at Shacknews for updates and release date of Aloy and Version 2.1 in our coming coverage.