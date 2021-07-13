Genshin Impact 2.0 release date The popular action RPG is receiving a massive 2.0 update very soon. Here's what we know about its release date.

Genshin Impact made a significant amount of noise when it initially launched back in September of last year. The open-world action RPG paired intriguing visuals with gacha game mechanics is a way that struck a chord with gamers, helping the title to become one of the most popular releases on the planet. miYoHo, the studio behind Genshin Impact, has been hard at work since launch, offering balance patches and fixes.

The team has also been prepping the biggest update ever for the action RPG. Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring new characters, areas, and gear. A new environment known as Inazuma will also be coming with the 2.0 update and is based on Japanese islands. Understandably, this news has fans excited and eagerly awaiting the update’s deployment. We now know the exact release date for Genshin Impact 2.0 so dedicated players can make their preparation plans now.

Genshin Impact 2.0 release date

As confirmed in the embedded trailer above, miYoHo will push out the massive Genshin Impact 2.0 update on July 21, 2021. It will be available for download on all platforms that the game is currently available for, including PC, Android, iOS, PS4, and PS5.

One of the showcase features for Genshin Impact 2.0 is the addition of three new characters. These are Cryo swordsman Ayaka, Pyro archer Yoimiya, and Anemo ninja Sayu. There will be an assortment of new weapons, including the Amenoma Kageuchi and Mistsplitter Reforged swords, the Hamayumi and Thundering Pulse bows, and several more. Also expected will be new artifacts, in-game events, and bosses.

If you are new to Genshin Impact and are looking to get started with the game with this new update, be sure to keep a tab open here at Shacknews. We have extensive coverage of all breaking news for the game as well as a collection of helpful guides to help players get the most out of their experience.