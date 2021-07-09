Genshin Impact Version 2.0 coming late July with new Inazuma area & cross-progression One of the biggest updates for Genshin Impact is fast approaching later this month and it will feature a grand new Ghibli-styled area to explore.

Genshin Impact is coming up on a full year since the game dropped into everyone’s collective radar in September 2020 and gave us a vast free-to-play adventure to explore. It hasn’t been absolutely perfect - the gacha character aspect will try to eat your wallet’s contents - but generally speaking, it’s been a lush and delightful journey full of interesting characters and content continually built upon and expanded by the developers at MiHoYo. Now, Genshin Impact is getting a Version 2.0 later this July and it will include a new major region to explore, cross-progression, and plenty of new features.

MiHoYo officially revealed Genshin Impact Version 2.0 and a huge collection of details to go with it in a press release and YouTube trailer on July 9, 2021. Genshin Impact’s Version 2.0 update is slated to launch on July 21, 2021 across all platforms. Arguably, the biggest addition is the grand new Inazuma region, the third new major region in the game, which is on an island across the sea and ruled by the Electro Archon. This isolated land has fostered new cultures and contains a vast array of different areas and mysteries to explore.

Inazuma would normally be worth a whole update on its own, but that’s not all that’s coming in Genshin Impact’s big 2.0. Cross-progression and cross-saves are also coming to the game. You will now be able to link your PSN account to other versions of the game to ensure that no matter what platform you’re playing Genshin Impact on, you’ll be at the same place you left off. There’s even a whole FAQ dedicated to the new cross-save system and how it will work once Genshin Impact Version 2.0 launches.

Of course, as seen in the trailer above, there are also plenty of the usual goodies coming in this new update, such as new characters Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu, new stories in Archon Quests and Side Quests, the ability to “farm” and plant fields in your personal Serenitea Pot land, and a number of enhancements for the PS5 version, including haptic feedback functionality.

With Genshin Impact Version 2.0 coming on July 21, we’re sure to have patch notes coming right around the corner, so stay tuned to the Genshin Impact topic for the latest on the game. We’ll have them posted with any further details as soon as they become available.