Sony & NCSoft rumored to be partnering on Horizon MMORPG South Korean developer NCSoft known for its Lineage and Guild Wars MMOs could potentially be working on a Horizon MMO.

In recent reports from outlets like MTN and VGC, it’s noted that Sony could potentially be partnering with South Korean developer NCSoft on an MMORPG based around the Horizon series from Guerrilla Games.

NCSoft is known for its MMOs for properties like Lineage and Guild Wars, and is currently hiring developers for a game referred to as “Project H” in its job listings with the “H” seemingly referring to Horizon.

With that being said, nothing has been explicitly confirmed by Sony, NCSoft, or Guerrilla Games. In a statement from NCSoft’s global communication office, it’s pointed out that it’s difficult for the company to confirm information about “unpublished projects that are currently under development.

Some of the roles that NCSoft is hiring for with Project H include a senior social systems designer whose job would revolve around player engagement and fostering “social interactions to create lasting relationships, and where compatible… create Guild-like groups to explore together.”

VGC notes that sources had previously told the outlet that co-op was planned for Horizon Zero Dawn, but was later scrapped. Sony had also been interested in the idea of co-op for Forbidden West according to VGC, but Guerrilla games chose instead to “save the feature for a future project” such as a standalone online spin-off or sequel.

Currently, the next entry in the Horizon series will be Horizon Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR2 set to launch in February of 2023. For more on the Horizon series, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the initial reveal of Horizon Call of the Mountain VR during Sony’s CES 2022 keynote, and Playground Games recently scooping up one of Horizon Forbidden West’s senior writers for the upcoming Fable reboot.