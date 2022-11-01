Playground Games picks up Horizon Forbidden West senior writer for Fable reboot Andrew Walsh has jumped ship from Guerrilla Games to Playground Games to aid in the development of the latter's new Fable game.

We haven’t heard about Xbox and Playground Games upcoming Fable reboot for some time, but it is assuredly still happening, and now Playground has bolstered the title with some strong writing talent. Andrew Walsh is most recently known for his contributions to the story of Horizon Forbidden West, but it looks like he’s jumping ship from Guerrilla Games to Playground Games to assist in the Fable reboot.

Andrew Walsh shared news of his departure from Guerrilla and move to Playground Games via his personal Twitter on November 1, 2022. According to Walsh, he has now moved on to Playground to assist in the Fable reboot. Likely, Walsh will once again be using his writing chops to assist in the narrative of the game. Besides Horizon Forbidden West, Walsh had a hand in writing for a number of other major games. His backlog of work includes Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, several Harry Potter games, Prince of Persia: The Fallen King, and Risen, just to name a few.

Even so, Walsh’s addition to Playground Games and the Fable team spells interesting times for the reboot. We say the Playground Games studio head Gavin Raeburn resign earlier this year, but we also saw Control narrative director Anna Megill move into the same role on Fable as well. More importantly, bringing on a writer like Walsh at this point seems to indicate that the new Fable is still very early in its development paces, or at least has a few more year before it comes together. We’ve seen very little of the game since its first appearance for Xbox Series X in 2020.

Nonetheless, it’s promising to see such strong talent come together for the Fable reboot. Hopefully we’ll get to see more of the reinvented Albion sooner than later. Stay tuned as we await further updates.