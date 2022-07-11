Control narrative lead moves into the same position on the next Fable Anna Megill, who worked on stories for projects like Remedy's Control and Arkane's Dishonored, is now a narrative lead at Playground Games.

Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games’ Fable has been fairly quiet and it feels like we still won’t see hide nor hair of the game for some time, but it’s assuredly coming along slowly but surely. As we await new details and reveals, there’s at least some movement in staff on the game. One of its lead writers just moved up, and she’s quite the talent. Former Control narrative lead Anna Megill is taking up the position at Playground games to act as narrative lead on the new Fable.

This change was seen recently on Anna Megill’s LinkedIn page. Where her work credits had her as a lead writer on the game for around a year and 6 months, her new narrative lead credit at Playground Games just appeared on the profile very recently. Megill has a strong background in narratives and stories on high-profile projects. Previously, she was a narrative lead on Control at Remedy Games, but has further work in writing on Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Guild Wars, Guild Wars 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Murdered: Soul Suspect.

Anna Megill had already been working as a lead writer at Playground Games and only recently moved into the Narrative Lead position on the new Fable. [Image via LinkedIn]

It's been quite some time since we heard anything new about what’s going on with Fable. The game was first revealed on an Xbox Games Showcase in 2020 where we were introduced to a CG look at the refreshed world of Albion alongside some humor that’s been a staple of the series. Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is working on the new Fable and it’s using the ForzaTech engine to make this new game “a new beginning for the legendary franchise,” as written on its Xbox product page.

With Megill moving into the narrative lead role on the new Fable, its story should at least be in very capable hands. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for more updates and reveals on the game.