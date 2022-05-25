PlayStation projects $300M in first-party PC game sales in FY22 The future of first-party PlayStation titles on PC appears to be bright.

A busy month of May for Sony continues, as the company held its 2022 business segment briefings. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan spoke in length about the PlayStation brand, but there's a particular item that may be of interest to PC owners. Ryan spoke about the sales numbers of PlayStation ports and expects that total to climb significantly over the next fiscal year.

Ryan issued sales numbers on three of PlayStation's biggest first-party titles that have been ported to PC through March 2022 during Wednesday's business segment briefings. Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 2.3 million units and recorded over $60 million USD in revenue since its release in August 2020. Days Gone released one year ago and sold 852,000 units and $22.7 million in revenue. The most impressive sales figure might belong to God of War. It released on January 14 of this year and nearly sold 1 million units in just two months, making over $26.2 million in the process.

PlayStation is taking these sales numbers as a major positive and will look to increase its efforts on the PC platform. In fact, the company is estimating PC gaming sales to more than triple over the next fiscal year. Sony is expecting to reach $300M in sales in FY22, which would be more than triple the $80M that the company recorded in FY21.

This should bode well for the future of PlayStation properties on PC. We've seen the technological magic that Sony has been able to work on PS5 through games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Hopefully, this will lead to more titles hitting the PC, like Marvel's Spider-Man or Bloodborne. We'll keep an eye on this developing story here at Shacknews. In the meantime, maybe check out our impressions of God of War on PC and see exactly why PC would be a good home for PlayStation's best games.