Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Here are the best deals in the 2022 Epic Games Store Spring Sale.
Donovan Erskine
The Epic Games Store is ringing in the new season with a Spring Sale. With multiple high-profile games marked down, the next two weeks are prime shopping time for users of the digital storefront. We’ve combed through the sale and compiled the best deals in The Epic Games Store Spring Sale.

Here are the best deals we found in the Epic Games Store Spring Sale, which will run from March 24 - April 7. All prices are in USD.

The Epic Games Store 2022 Spring Sale also features some in-game deals for free-to-play games. This includes the free Superluminal Pack in EVE Online. There’s also content for Rogue Company, Smite, and Paladins.

Those are the biggest deals we caught in Epic Game Store’s 2022 Spring Sale. There’s even more deals featured, so we advise you to check through Epic Games’ full listing for yourself. For the latest Epic Games Store news, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

