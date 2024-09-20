Shack Together 032 - Frostpunk 2, DRDR, Poké vs Palworld, Ryan Cohen Fine, feat. Sam Chandler

We're thrilled to welcome Sam Chandler as our special guest on this week's episode of Shack Together! Sam joins respective host and ghost Asif Khan and John Benyamine, along with myself Joe Stasio, for an exciting episode covering the latest in gaming news and reviews.

After our usual round of “What have you been playing?”, focused primarily on Sam’s time with Frostpunk 2, the crew dives into the second ever installment of "TV Toys: The Game" where the team test their gaming knowledge by trying to guess popular video game titles from synonym-laden clues.

In our ever-jam-packed Story Time segment, we cover a wide range of topics including reviews of recent releases like Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and The Plucky Squire, the ongoing Pokemon vs Palworld controversy, previews of upcoming titles like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and industry news such as Diablo 4's impressive sales figures and AMD's potential involvement with the PS6. We also dive into the recent $1 million antitrust fine for GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

