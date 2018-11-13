The Last of Us TV series coming to HBO from Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann
Chernobyl miniseries writer Mazin and Naughty Dog VP and Last of Us Director Druckmann have partnered with HBO to create a new adaptation of the original game.
Chernobyl miniseries writer Mazin and Naughty Dog VP and Last of Us Director Druckmann have partnered with HBO to create a new adaptation of the original game.
The latest tabletop game from HBO and the crew at Dire Wolf Digital is coming soon in the form of Game of Thrones: Oathbreaker.
The executive producer from the crew behind a couple of media's most filling visual feasts shares some of the processes.
Sony is adding some heavy-hitting channels to its PlayStation Vue and will soon launch the HBO Now app on its consoles.
Xbox owners who are also Xbox Live members will be able to watch the season 5 premiere of Game of Thrones right now.
Even HBO is getting on board with Twitch, as the cast of Silicon Valley is dropping by for a visit to play some games and show some clips of the upcoming new season.
Game of Thrones: Iron From Ice, the first episode in the new Telltale Games series based on the hit HBO show, premieres today. We tried our hand at trying to survive life in Westeros. Check out our impressions.
The official HBO Go app has been spotted running on the Xbox One. The question is: when will we finally get it?!
Did you miss the season four premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones? You'll be able to catch up for free--regardless of your subscriber status--on Xbox.
League of Legends is coming to HBO. Sort of. A new partnership between developer Riot Games and the subscription cable network will result in a mash-up trailer starring characters from the MOBA and Game of Thrones. How quaint.