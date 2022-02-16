New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

The Last of Us TV series likely to release in 2023

Higher ups at HBO where The Last of Us series will premiere have dismissed the possibility of it launching in 2022.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

As we get into another era of TV series based on prominent video game franchises, one of the standout upcoming offerings is The Last of Us series based on Naughty Dog’s zombie-action franchise of the same name. It’s been openly in the works for quite some time and we should expect to see more of it very soon, but leads at HBO and HBO Max where it will premiere have confirmed it won’t air in 2022. A 2023 release date is far more likely.

This information on the pending release date of The Last of Us TV series comes from HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, who recently spoke to Deadline. When asked about the release window of The Last of Us, Bloys dismissed any chance of it appearing sometime in 2022.

“It’s not going to air in 2022 — they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in ’23,” Bloys said.

And so with production still underway, it seems we’ll be looking for the show sometime in 2023.

Star talent like Nick Offerman as Bill and Anna Torv as Tess are making The Last of Us TV series look like it could be a strong adaptation of the games.
Star talent like Nick Offerman as Bill and Anna Torv as Tess are making The Last of Us TV series look like it could be a strong adaptation of the games.

Despite the wait, Bloys said that The Last of Us TV series is coming along nicely so far.

“I have seen some early episodes and I’m very excited,” Bloys said. “Craig [Mazin] did Chernobyl for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I’ve seen looks amazing, so I’m excited for it.”

The Last of Us show has gathered a solid array of acting talent in addition to Craig Mazin writing and game director Neil Druckmann guiding the project. Star performers like Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey are on deck for Joel and Ellie respectively, while actors like Merle Dandridge actually reprise their roles from the games (in her case being Fireflies leader Marlene).

With the Last of Us TV series currently expected to launch sometime in 2023 on HBO Max, there’s likely far more to see ahead of its release. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola