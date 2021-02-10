HBO's The Last of Us casts Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey as leads HBO's upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us has found its Joel and Ellie.

HBO's upcoming adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us has picked up steam over the last few months. Now the show appears to have its Joel and Ellie. The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal has been cast as Joel, while Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey will take on the role of Ellie for the upcoming HBO drama.

Pedro Pascal (Photo credit: Evan Agostini via the AP)

The news of Pascal's casting comes from Deadline Hollywood while The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Ramsey's casting. Pascal will take on Joel, who The Last of Us players will recognized as the traumatized survivor of the original outbreak that destroyed human civilizaiton. Ramsey will play Ellie, who may have built an immunity to the deadly fungus that has ravaged humanity. The original game's story followed the two characters together, as Joel was hired to smuggle Ellie out of the quarantine zone. They fought to survive the legion of infected, as well as other camps of hostile humans. It remains to be seen how closely HBO's series will follow the events of the source material.

Bella Ramsey (Photo credit: HBO)

HBO's The Last of Us officially entered production at the end of November, nearly nine months after it was first announced. The showrunners include Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin, original The Last of Us series writer/creative director Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog President Evan Wells, and Chernobyl/Game of Thrones producer Carolyn Struass. Kantemir Balagov will direct the show's pilot episode.

