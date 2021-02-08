Good Monday, Shacknews! We hope you had a fun and safe Super Bowl weekend. Were you happy with the outcome of the game? How about The Weeknd and that halftime show, were you impressed by the abundant shaky-cam? Are you bummed that another NFL season has come and gone, leaving a hole in your live content watching? Shacknews Twitch is here to provide all the livestreaming goodness you could possibly handle! We have a packed week of great Shacknews shows, so let's take a look!

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of February 8, 2021

Here is the full schedule of our upcoming livestream content.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake and Bryan Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Crabcast with Chris Wednesday at 12 p.m PT / 3 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET ChattyStream with LandrosRadick Friday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

