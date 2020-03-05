The Last of Us TV series coming to HBO from Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann Chernobyl miniseries writer Mazin and Naughty Dog VP and Last of Us Director Druckmann have partnered with HBO to create a new adaptation of the original game.

It would appear that The Last of Us Part 2 isn’t the only thing we’ll be able to look forward to in the franchise. Apparently, Craig Mazin, the writer and producer of the critically acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries and Last of Us Writer and Creative Director Neil Druckmann are coming together to work on a TV series adaptation of the original The Last of Us for HBO.

The reveal of Mazin and Druckmann’s collaboration on a Last of Us HBO series was revealed via an exclusive for Hollywood Reporter on March 5, 2020. Reportedly, Mazin will be the lead writer on the series, but Druckmann will also be involved to lend his expertise and help Mazin craft HBO’s The Last of Us. Naughty Dog President Evan Wells is set to be executive producer alongside Carolyn Strauss, whose credits also included the Chernobyl miniseries, as well as Game of Thrones and other major HBO series.

The Chernobyl miniseries on HBO was an incredible dive into the events of one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

Craig Mazin made waves with the launch of the Chernobyl miniseries for its stark and genuine efforts in sharing the tragic chapter of Eastern European history with a new generation of people. The largely positive response to the series earned it several Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for Mazin.

Even so, Mazin is a reportedly a huge fan of The Last of Us and was apparently thrilled to be able to work with the franchise and partner with Druckmann himself on it.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin said. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

With The Last of Us Part 2 coming in May 2020, it seems like much is on the horizon for the emotional rollercoaster of a franchise.

The feeling seems mutual on Druckmann’s end, having been impressed both by the Chernobyl series and his meetings with Mazin.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," explained Druckmann. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

There doesn’t seem to be a release window for the HBO series as of yet. With The Last of Us Part 2 coming on May 29, 2020 and a major part of the 2020 gaming calendar, Druckmann likely has some loose ends to tie up, but with confirmation of the series, it would appear we have some excellent further content to look forward to for Last of Us fans in 2020 and 2021. Don't miss our hands-on preview of Last of Us Part 2 as we inch closer to its launch and await further details on the TV series adaptation.