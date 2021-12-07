Nick Offerman set to join cast of HBO's Last of Us series Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson will be making an appearance in HBO's Last of Us series, according to reports.

It appears that HBO’s newest original series is picking up a rather famous cast member. The premium cable network announced plans to produce a series based on Naughty Dog’s Last of Us games last year. Today, it was revealed that actor Nick Offerman would be joining the cast as Bill, a hardened survivalist that is set to interact with series leads Joel and Ellie. Offerman is perhaps best known for his turn as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

We’ve been learning small bits of information about the series since it was first revealed last year. The show will follow the exploits of protagonists Joel and Ellie as they navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape following the outbreak of a worldwide pandemic. The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal has been tapped to play the role of Joel while Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey will play Ellie.

Kantemir Balagov has been selected to direct the pilot episode of the series. It will be a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. The latter is the studio responsible for creating the videogame on which the new series will be based. The show will be run by Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann.

If you are interested in the rest of the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us, including a look at previous projects from the actors, be sure to check out our guide that covers all of the announced cast of the show. For more news and updates on all things video games, including the latest developments on streaming shows and movies, be sure to keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.