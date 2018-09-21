Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year 2019 - TEPPEN
TEPPEN's enjoyable use of Capcom characters in an excellently engaging card battle system is matched only by GungHo's constant efforts to maintain a great competitive community.
GungHo is putting together the very first Teppen Invitational at PAX West 2019 and it will include a $23K prize pool for winners to take home.
Two classic JRPGs land on the Nintendo Switch with remade graphics and updated UI in Grandia HD Collection.
Splatoon meets ARMS in this colorful candy-based arena fighter.
Name a more iconic collaboration. We'll wait.
Let It Die sure does love tanks, as evidenced by this special collaboration with Wargaming.
To celebrate, log in between January 6-8 to get a free Death Metal currency
A new patch for Grandia II Anniversary Edition has hit Steam and it allows fans to fight their battles at 60fps and more.
17-Bit's space roguelike will go beyond its original PlayStation 4 horizons, as the developer is now working on a mobile port for next year.
One of the Dreamcast's most iconic RPGs, Grandia II, is getting remasterd and will be released on the PC.