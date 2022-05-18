Deathverse: Let It Die open beta kicks off on PS4 & PS5 next week The PvPvE follow-up to the original Let It Die is letting players fight to the death against cryptids, hunters, and each other at the end of this May.

Supertrick Games and GungHo Online Entertainment’s Deathverse: Let It Die has been quite the interesting next step from the group that brought us the original roguelike Let It Die. We’ve got to talk with various key devs of the game recently, but soon players will be able to see for themselves what it has in store. An open beta is coming next week on PS4 and PS5 featuring various offline and online game modes.

Deathverse: Let It Die open beta start/end times

Deathverse: Let It Die's open beta will be on PS4 and PS5 and feature tutorial, training, and ranked online modes.

Supertrick and GungHo announced details for the upcoming open beta for Deathverse: Let It Die on the game’s website. The beta will be available on PS4 and PS5 consoles, can be pre-downloaded from the PSN store now, and there will actually be two different beta periods to partake in.

Here are the official start and end dates and times for the upcoming Deathverse: Let It Die open beta:

May 28, 2022

Start time: 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

End time: 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET

June 5, 2022

Start time: 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET

End time: 6:59 a.m. PT / 9:59 a.m. ET

Once the beta begins, players will be able to access various modes including tutorials for learning the ropes, training for honing their killer craft, and online ranked modes for taking part in the game’s main PvPvE fare. We’ve had chances recently to speak to director Shin Hideyuki about the game’s interesting new turn from the original Let It Die, as well as composer Akira Yamaoka on his approach to Deathverse’s soundtrack.

Now, players will be able to get the full feel of Deathverse’s combative mayhem. With the open beta coming up and a full release coming this year, stay tuned for more details as we continue to share further coverage on Deathverse: Let It Die.