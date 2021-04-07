Ninjala announces Monster Hunter Rise collaboration Ninjala's next collaboration will introduce items from the Capcom juggernaut, Monster Hunter Rise.

It's been almost a year since GungHo Entertainment mixed together ninjas and bubblegum for a fun free-to-play romp called Ninjala. Season 5 recently launched and while players are seeing some exciting new items and cosmetics, the best is still yet to come. On Thursday, the team announced a special collaboration with Capcom that will introduce cosmetic items from the world of Monster Hunter Rise.

As noted during Wednesday evening's dev diary, which is available to view in the video above, Ninjala's Monster Hunter Rise collaboration will kick off on Tuesday, April 27. Here's what players can expect to see:

Three Avatar costumes : Kamura Style, Rathalos Style, and Aknosom Style

: Kamura Style, Rathalos Style, and Aknosom Style Three Emotes : BBQ Success, BBQ Fail, and Weapon Sharpening

: BBQ Success, BBQ Fail, and Weapon Sharpening A MHRise 2 IPPON Decoration featuring a Palico and a Palamute

featuring a Palico and a Palamute Two Gum Utsusemi of a Palico and a Palamute

of a Palico and a Palamute A Monster Hunter Tee

A MHRise Sticker featuring a Palico, which all players will receive for logging in.

A MHRise 1 IPPON Decoration, which all players will receive as a battle reward.

The Monster Hunter Rise goodies come fresh off a pair of other Ninjala collaborations with Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog and GungHo sister series Puzzle & Dragons. The crossover brings together two massive audiences. Ninjala is recently coming off the 6 million download milestone, while Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 5 million units, which is an astonishing number for a third-party Nintendo title.

The Ninjala team also revealed during tonight's dev diary that they'll be kicking off the Nissin U.F.O. Yakisoba Cup, which will act as the game's first in-game online tournament. Exclusive rewards will be up for grabs, though even if you just participate for fun, you'll still receive a Nissin U.F.O. Yakisoba IPPON Decoration. The tournament will run from April 24-25.

The Ninjala/Monster Hunter Rise collaboration will run from April 27 through May 26. Those who opt to log in during this period can also take part in the GOEMON Matsuri event, where players can pick up an extra 200 Jala just for logging in to the game once a day for up to three days.