Deathverse: Let It Die dev diary explores the transition from Grasshopper to Supertrick

Announced last year during Sony’s State of Play, Deathverse: Let It Die is a follow-up to 2016’s free-to-play roguelike Let It Die. While its predecessor had an asynchronous multiplayer element to it, with players able to raid the Waiting Rooms of other players via the Tokyo Death Metro, Deathverse takes a more direct approach with its PvP multiplayer setup.

Following the reveal trailer for Deathverse: Let It Die and the slices of gameplay shown within it, fans have naturally had a number of questions about the game. To help answer these questions, publisher GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) has released the first of a series of dev diary videos.

In the first video, we get to see everyone’s favorite skateboarding grim reaper Uncle Death (played by GungHo CEO Kazuki Morishita) interview game director Shin Hideyuki. Previously, Shin Hideyuki directed Let It Die, now he’s directing Deathverse.

Deathverse: Let It Die is a new game in the Let It Die universe featuring action-packed PvP multiplayer.

Among the topics discussed in the dev diary is the transition from Grasshopper Manufacture to Supertrick Games. Specifically, how Supertrick Games was created by former members of Grasshopper Manufacture.

“We are the former Grasshopper Manufacture members who developed Let it Die. We created a new company called Supertrick Games and are continuing the support for Let It Die while creating Deathverse,” Hideyuki explains.

He then goes on to talk about the idea behind Deathverse, and how it serves as a continuation to Let It Die. Adding to this, Uncle Death remarks on how Deathverse is being referred to as a sequel to Let It Die before asking Hideyuki about how the two games are related.

“The game is still in development so we can’t talk about it too much,” Hideyuki notes. “But the Let It Die world is part of the game. What we’re aiming for is a game where you can exchange blows with people all over the world.”

Essentially, the game gives Let It Die players all over the world a way to fight each other. Given the difference in gameplay style, fans may wonder if this is Let It Die 2, or something else entirely. According to Hideyuki, Deathverse is not Let It Die 2, it’s a completely different game.

Even so, it’s being developed by the team that made Let It Die, so there are areas of similarity between the two games. As previously mentioned, it’s set in the same world, and in a post on the PS Blog after the game’s initial reveal, it’s mentioned that the game takes place hundreds of years after Let It Die. It also features references to things like one of Let It Die’s resources, SPLithium, with stages in Deathverse having been contaminated by SPLithium.

All in all, it sounds like Deathverse is an exciting continuation of Let It Die, and we can’t wait to see more of it in future dev diary videos. Speaking of which, there will be more videos that dive even deeper into Deathverse, so we recommend subscribing to Uncle Death’s YouTube channel. Also be sure to check back here at Shacknews as we'll be revealing the videos as they go live, and for more awesome gaming content, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel as well.