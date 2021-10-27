Deathverse: Let It Die plays for survival in 2022 A new survival game from Supertrick Games kicked off Wednesday's PlayStation State of Play.

Wednesday's PlayStation State of Play presentation kicked off with a look at a game show-style third-person action game. And, there do appear to be some RPG and roguelike elements in place here. This survival romp is called Deathverse: Let It Die.

Some might look at that title and wonder, "Wait a minute, doesn't this game already exist?" There certainly was a Let It Die that released on Steam in 2016 and this appears to be a follow-up to that effort. Let's allow the Supertrick Games Producer Shuji Ishikawa to explain via this PlayStation.Blog post.

This game is set in the world after the events of Let It Die, where players fight for stardom in the survival TV reality show Death Jamboree. The show takes place in a virtual world known as the Deathverse, which was created by the Yotsuyama Group as a final destination for people’s souls. With that, I’d like to explain the rules of the game. Death Jamboree is produced and aired by the national television station YBC (Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company). Young people everywhere are attracted to the program via public recruitment sessions and promises of massive prize money. The lucrative cash prizes and thrilling survival gameplay have attracted a fanatical viewing audience, making the program a worldwide phenomenon. Players will take part in the show as ordinary contestants who have appeared on the show to crush their rivals.

The key to combat in Deathverse comes from a player's Wilson unit. These units can transform into various drone and weapon forms, which is how players will be able to conjure swords, hammers, and more. More details are promised for a later date, including how to unlock additional upgrades.

Deathverse will also feature a colorful cast of characters, including the Death Jamboree's party hosts, Bryan Zemeckis and QueenB. In addition to the contestants themselves, look for invincible predators known as the Hunters to join the party in mid-match. While the contestants will all be controlled by human players, the Hunters will be chaotic forces controlled by the AI.

Deathverse: Let It Die is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022 and looks to have all of the weirdness expected of Supertrick Games. Like Let it Die before it, the game will be a free-to-play title.