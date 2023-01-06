Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Deathverse: Let It Die is suspending service just three months after release

Deathverse: Let It Die is being temporarily sunset with just a handful of players and unresolvable bugs just a few months after it came out.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via GungHo Online Entertainment
2

It was back in October 2022 that Deathverse: Let It Die put a battle royale spin on the action hack-and-slash formula introduced by its predecessor, but it looks like the curtain is being pulled on this one for a bit. The game’s player base has dropped down to just a handful of competitors and the studio has admitted that some bugs have proven unresolvable for the time being. With that in mind, Supertrick Games and GungHo Online Entertainment have announced that service on Deathverse: Let It Die is being suspended as the game is redeveloped.

The decision to temporarily sunset Let It Die was shared in an announcement post on the game’s website on January 5, 2023. The developers thanked those who stayed on board to play up to this point, but admitted that certain bugs related to matchmaking and lag have proven too difficult to resolve while the game is still being run live. Service on Deathverse: Let It Die will officially be suspended on July 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. PT.

Deathverse: Let It Die combat
Supertrick Games has elected to redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die and hopefully re-release it in a more acceptable state at a later date.
Source: GungHo Online Entertainment

The post goes on to say that Supertrick Games and GungHo aren’t entirely letting Deathverse: Let It Die fade into obscurity. The team has plans to release the game again once significant improvements are made.

With that in mind, and a July shutdown date for the current iteration of Deathverse: Let It Die, it feels like the game’s re-release is pretty far off on the horizon, but happening nonetheless. We very much enjoyed Deathverse when it came out, so hopefully it sticks around for a while when it finally comes back.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

