Deathverse: Let It Die is suspending service just three months after release Deathverse: Let It Die is being temporarily sunset with just a handful of players and unresolvable bugs just a few months after it came out.

It was back in October 2022 that Deathverse: Let It Die put a battle royale spin on the action hack-and-slash formula introduced by its predecessor, but it looks like the curtain is being pulled on this one for a bit. The game’s player base has dropped down to just a handful of competitors and the studio has admitted that some bugs have proven unresolvable for the time being. With that in mind, Supertrick Games and GungHo Online Entertainment have announced that service on Deathverse: Let It Die is being suspended as the game is redeveloped.

The decision to temporarily sunset Let It Die was shared in an announcement post on the game’s website on January 5, 2023. The developers thanked those who stayed on board to play up to this point, but admitted that certain bugs related to matchmaking and lag have proven too difficult to resolve while the game is still being run live. Service on Deathverse: Let It Die will officially be suspended on July 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. PT.

Supertrick Games has elected to redevelop Deathverse: Let It Die and hopefully re-release it in a more acceptable state at a later date.

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment

The post goes on to say that Supertrick Games and GungHo aren’t entirely letting Deathverse: Let It Die fade into obscurity. The team has plans to release the game again once significant improvements are made.

We believe that re-releasing the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience as well as our current players. Considering how much time goes into developing a game–and that there’s a finite number of games one can possibly make in a lifetime–it’s impossible to say at this stage whether this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to have developed it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at this time. We will be doing our utmost to prepare for the re-release so that our current community can enjoy the game alongside many more new players in the future.

With that in mind, and a July shutdown date for the current iteration of Deathverse: Let It Die, it feels like the game’s re-release is pretty far off on the horizon, but happening nonetheless. We very much enjoyed Deathverse when it came out, so hopefully it sticks around for a while when it finally comes back.